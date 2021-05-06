The Second Year in A Row I Won’t Go Home for Mother’s Day

It's Mother's day Sunday as you know and this will be the second year in a row that I won't be in Great Falls to celebrate with my two moms.

I used to go home on this weekend every year because my dad's birthday was on the ninth and also celebrate with a meal where we all gathered, and possibly sneak in some spring golf on a course where I've been hitting trees since the 1970s. I couldn't go two years ago because of Covid, and this year my daughter has Volley Fest all weekend.

I've been told that Mother's Day is the busiest restaurant day of the year. It's the only day that I will ever wait in line to eat somewhere because my moms are both picky.

The cards have already been sent. Each will also be getting a dozen roses.

But it still seems odd to not be there on this particular holiday.

One of my best stories about my mom is the one year on Christmas eve she was stuffing the turkey that would be cooked the next day. And I was giving moral support. The next morning I came over before everybody else in the family to help get ready.

So, she gets the turkey out of the oven and starts the process of getting the stuffing out of the cooked bird. About the third time the big spoon came out, so did the drain stopper.

We both started laughing so hard that we couldn't breathe.

I have been sworn to secrecy all these years.

I look forward to the phone call from her later today.