5 Great Chicken Joints in Billings to Settle Chick-fil-A Cravings

If you haven't heard the news about Billings getting its first Chick-fil-A, you're probably living under a rock. Don't get me wrong, I love Chick-fil-A. My college campus had one in the student union building, and I absolutely love their signature Chick-fil-A sauce. However, we're still waiting for the restaurant to open next month (hopefully). So, while we wait for it to open, if you're craving chicken, you should check out these awesome local restaurants.

Tiny's Tavern

In terms of chicken wings, Tiny's is one of the best places to get your fix. Featuring regular or cajun wings, as well as 2-piece chicken dinners with your choice of white or dark meat. While you're there, you should try one of their Orange Crush drinks.

406 Wingz Food Truck

This traveling chicken stop features some of the best chicken wings and sandwiches I've ever had. I recommend their garlic parmesan wings; you can't go wrong with them. Make sure to follow their Facebook page so you know where they'll be for the day.

The Marble Table

I literally just ate their chicken today, and let me tell you, I was floored. This relatively new restaurant, which opened in 2020, features a myriad of chicken entrees, including fried chicken, and a delicious chicken sandwich pictured here. It is a little bit pricey though, so be prepared to pay a bit extra. Trust me, though, it's worth it.

Jook - A Chicken Joint

I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "That's Sassy Biscuit." You'd be correct. Jook is actually in the same building space as the popular breakfast spot and has soul food on the menu. Your typical southern fare is offered here; chicken and waffles, wings, and a couple of varieties of chicken sandwiches.

Play Inn

I absolutely love the Play Inn's breakfasts, but another wonderful menu item is their broasted chicken, which can potentially feed a small army. If you're looking for a smaller meal, they also offer delicious chicken fingers too.

Did we miss your favorite local chicken stop? Comment on our Facebook post. We love hearing from you. Honorable mentions include Suds Hut and Kal's Chicken Coop, both of which are now closed. We miss you both.

