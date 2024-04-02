Try The Best Expensive Restaurant In Montana

Who else likes fancy food?

I’m a sucker for some good steak tartare, osso buco, or anything with saffron in it. In all fairness, expensive and fancy are not mutually exclusive…but quite often they go hand in hand. That’s why I was so excited to find Eat This, Not That! and their list of the best expensive restaurants in each state.

I have to say, I don’t know how I feel about their choice. Don’t get me wrong, the food looks delicious. I would eat it without missing a beat. I’m just not sure we can really call this place “expensive”.

The “Best Expensive Restaurant In Montana” Is:

The Keep Restaurant in Missoula, Montana. You can check out their menu online. Thoughts of pan-roasted duck breast with bread pudding and herb-crusted Pacific cod with fancy potatoes have me drooling. Like I said, the food sounds incredible…and now I’m getting hungry, excuse me while I shovel pretzels into my face.

Not Expensive For Montana

The thing I’m getting hung up on is the fact that their most expensive menu item (their filet with potatoes and vegetables) is $54. There are places around the state that I would say are vastly more expensive. For instance, Buffalo Block in Billings. Their menu is à la carte, so ribeye, by itself with no side, is $115. To do a more apples-to-apples comparison, their filet is $62. Add a couple of kinds of potatoes and some vegetables and the cost is up to $95.

All this to say, the internet thinks that The Keep Restaurant in Missoula is pretty great, and most likely worth trying…and not as hard on the budget as one might first assume.