Flakes Trip Party

Here is everything I can think to tell you about Saturday night's event.

Stadium Club in the heights. Registrations starts at 7. Opening remarks and the picking of finalists starts at 8. Get there much, much earlier than that.

Carpool if you can. Do not park next door at Auto Zone, as you could be towed.

Please be nice to your servers and tip them heavily as they will be working to get you food and drink as fast as they possibly can.

Get a passport. Even if you don't win our trip (and some of you won't).

I'm excited to see who's life we're going to change tomorrow night.

It's our 22nd trip. We're getting near the end, so you'd better join us soon!