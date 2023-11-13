Flakes Trip Party & Flakesgiving

About last weekend.

I hope that you were able to make it to our party at the Rhodside Event Center on Saturday. I want to give a "shout out" to the staff there and next door at The Blue Cat for great service to everybody on an extremely busy night. Tell Andrea and crew: excellent job.

I apologize to the really nice lady who had to pick out all of the yellow Skittles from the rest of the colors...even though she was colorblind. My bad.

What's coming up?

This week is Flakesgiving. We'll cover everything that you need to know on the air all week.

One of my favorite things about these two weeks is actually getting to talk to the people who listen to our show and donate every year.

A very small percentage of people who listen to a radio station ever call in. A lot of the people who win prizes by calling in tend to be the same folks through the years. These two events give people who listen a chance to shake hands and tell their stories. Many times, it's something that we said that they found funny. We get a lot of listeners who agree with us politically and encourage us to keep it up. And we get folks who occasionally feel the need to set us straight about something we said on the air. Those all start with "I agree with you 2 about 99% of the time..."

Join us this weekend.

If you've never been at the Metra when we assemble Flakesgiving meals [Friday morning (November 17) from 10:00 a.m. to noon], I highly encourage you to stop by and see all the great kids from our area who volunteer to help.

And with the weather being warm, it's going to be a great week. Hope to see you.