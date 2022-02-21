Flashback: Tester Voted with Russia, Against Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

The Biden Administration sure seems to be relishing this Russia-Ukraine news as a welcomed distraction from several disasters they created on the domestic policy front here in America.

The lawlessness in the streets. The pointless COVID restrictions. The inflation. The high gas prices. Where do we start? And where does it end?

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was on Fox News Sunday over the weekend. According to Fox News, Cruz said "President Biden's 'fecklessness' is to blame for why Europe is on the 'verge of war." Cruz specifically highlighted the weakness from the Biden Administration for allowing Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to move forward, especially after shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline here in America.

Cruz then talked about his bill to put sanctions in place against Russia and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"[Putin] knew what was going to happen … which was that Joe Biden formally waived sanctions on Russia, on Putin, and gave the green light to build Nord Stream 2. That is why we have over 100,000 troops and Russian tanks on the border of Ukraine preparing to invade. That's why we're on the brink of war in Europe.

Cruz also targeted Senate Democrats who were willing to vote in support of sanctions before, but then voted against sanctions following pressure from Biden.

Montanans need to know that Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), who failed to get the Keystone pipeline up and running, voted in support of Russia and against sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The Keystone pipeline would have brought in anywhere from $65-100 million a year into Montana counties.

As Politico reported at the time:

Of the six Democrats who backed Cruz’s bill, four are facing difficult reelection fights in November: Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Mark Kelly of Arizona. Democratic Sens. Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin also backed the legislation.

Tester had the power to force the Keystone XL pipeline across the finish line with the White House. Instead, he helped the Russians build their pipeline.