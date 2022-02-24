By the Numbers: Keystone Pipeline Versus Russian Oil in America

The Biden/Tester energy policy has been enriching Putin, while the Biden/Tester spending policy has been bankrupting America. That's how I summed up the news of the Ukraine invasion that developed over night and into Thursday morning on the radio.

Here we have Joe Biden who shut down the Keystone Pipeline, and Democrat Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) who voted to allow the Russian pipeline to move forward- at the same time they're spending this country into bankruptcy.

Navy SEAL and Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) shared some interesting numbers when it comes to the Keystone XL pipeline versus what the Biden Administration is now importing from Russia.

Rep. Crenshaw: We import 595,000 barrels of oil per day from Russia. The Keystone XL pipeline would have produced 830,000 barrels per day. Relying on Russian oil is a choice. And it’s a stupid one.

Ben Domenech has a great read at TheFederalist.com as well. He was on Special Report on Fox News talking about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I talked with him about his piece on our "Montana Talks with Aaron Flint" statewide radio show.

Ben Domenech: I think that unfortunately we are now glimpsing a future that really does look like a Russia that is emboldened, that is absolutely committed to restoring it's Soviet era borders, and is doing so not because of their own strength necessarily, but because they feel backed by a communist China that is ready to support them in these different efforts, and that views America as being a dwindling and increasingly irrelevant power.

Check out the full audio of our chat with Domenech below: