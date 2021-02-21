Gianforte Sees Biden’s Job Killing Agenda Firsthand

Montana's governor got to see the job-killing impacts of President Biden's agenda firsthand. Governor Greg Gianforte toured several areas impacted by Biden's decision to shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, and the labor union jobs that went with it.

“This year, for the first time in 46 years, we’ll probably lay off 40-50 people,” said Jorgensen. “You can drive from here to the border to Nebraska and stop at every little town along the way and you can find support for this project all the way through. It’s devastating.”

That's what Marty Jorgenson, the president of Barnard Pipeline, told the governor during the meeting, according to a report feature by KTVQ-TV.

According to a statement released after the tour, Gov. Gianforte hosted a roundtable discussion with several community leaders in Phillips and Valley Counties:

We heard from school administrators and parents, who had anticipated increased revenues to recruit and pay teachers to educate their kids. We heard from officials with electric cooperatives, who had plans to build dozens of miles of transmission lines to the pipeline – bringing electricity to some of the region’s most rural areas. We heard from the local chamber of commerce, about how the project would have benefited their local businesses, created good-paying Montana jobs, and boosted our economy.

The project was expected to bring in $50-100 million in revenue to Montana counties each year.