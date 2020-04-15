Social distancing guidelines due to coronavirus (COVID-19) have made it largely impossible for people to be in the same room with each other, but Florida Georgia Line recently found a way to get their band together — virtually, of course.

The country music duo, made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, shared a special at-home performance of their current, uptempo single "I Love My Country" via Facebook on Tuesday (April 14).

The video doesn't show Hubbard or Kelley jamming out on their guitars. Instead, they use their signature vocals to perform the song’s infectious lyrics as their backup band contributes instrumentation from the comfort of their own homes.

“I love my country / I love my country / Six strings and fiddles / Whiskey from Kentucky / We keep it funky, we like how it sounds / Monday to Sunday, yeah, I love my country,” Florida Georgia Line sing on the chorus, as their band showcases their talents on keyboard, bass, banjo, drums and guitar. “Up loud and proud / Rollin' into town / Hangin' out the window, like a blue tick hound / Ain't sorry, ain't nothin' to be sorry about / I love my country and I love my country up loud.”

“Staying home and makin[g] music with the band! What song should we do next week?! #ILoveMyCountry,” FGL captioned the lighthearted clip, encouraging fans who aren't able to currently see them in concert to send in their requests.

FGL were originally supposed to hit the road this month, as special guests on Kenny Chesney’s 2020 Chillaxification Tour, but the trek was postponed due to coronavirus concerns. They hope to be back on the road by the end of May, but in the meantime, they’ve been doing everything in their power to bring fans joy during these trying times.

"I Love My Country," co-written by Corey Crowder, Ernest K. Smith and Charlie Handsome and produced by Crowder, is the first release from FGL’s upcoming fifth studio album. The forthcoming project, which follows the release of 2019’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, will drop later this year via Big Machine Label Group, but more details are forthcoming.