“Fluffy” Showed Up Hungry for Some Comedy in Montana

Let's just say Fluffy was hungry. He was hungry to put on a show.

After an extended shutdown of the major comedy shows due to COVID-19 restrictions across the country, comedian Gabriel Iglesias was back in Billings, Montana for his second show of the year.

At one point late in the night, Gabriel Iglesias (aka Fluffy) finally told the crowd, "you know the show ended like 25 minutes ago, right?" And then he picked up his show clock off the floor of the stage at the Metra in Billings and showed the crowd how he already went over time by 25 minutes. Then he kept going for at least another 45 minutes. And the crowd was rolling with him for every second.

I won't give away any of the jokes, as the crowd had to promise not to take any videos or give away any of the punchlines in what could be featured in his soon to be recorded Netflix special. However, let's just say Fluffy delivered jokes about COVID-19 that had both sides laughing- masked or unmasked. And he took on cancel culture and the critics who attacked him for playing the role of Speedy Gonzales in the new Space Jam movie.

Thankfully as Fluffy and Martine were about to leave the stage, he let the crow whip out our cellphones and snap some photos before they departed.

