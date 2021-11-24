Watch A Great Thanksgiving Tradition- The WKRP TURKEY DROP

Probably one of the funniest moments in television history was the WKRP Turkey Drop episode.

It's become a tradition on my radio show to play this every day before Thanksgiving, and then replay it the day of.

Rather than explaining the episode this year, I'll just point out that, as a guy who has been first a DJ, then a radio talk show host for most of my career, I can honestly say that WKRP NAILED IT when it comes to the personality types that work at radio stations.

Lets break down what happens!

PART 1 - THE TURKEY DROP!

Les Nessman is reenacting the scene from the horrible crash of the Hindenburg. (Too soon?) Right down to his calling out "OH THE HUMANITY."

You can hear the audio and watch the video from the actual Hindenburg event in the video below.

PART 2 - Less Nessman returns to the station and explains how the turkeys revolted after the drop.

Less Nessman was played by actor Richard Sanders. Most of us remember him from WKRP, his most famous roll on television. but when you look at his credits you'll see that he had a long career in both TV and movies.

PART 3 - "As God As My Witness"

We need to hear the boss say it one more time.

There was room for one last laugh before the episode ended. As much as Less Nessman carried the show and had the best lines, it was that final punchline from the boss that we all remember most.

"As my witness I thought turkeys could fly."

It's one thing when a comedy bit makes us laugh for the first time. But when we keep laughing decades later - well, that is truly what funny is.

"WKRP in Cincinnati" Turkey Drop episode first aired on Oct. 30, 1978

WAIT - October 30th is my birthday. Now I have another reason to love this great television moment.

I'll leave you with this. - Richard Sanders did such a wonderful job at making us laugh with his portrayal of Less Nessman I thought it might be fun to look at some of Less's greatest moments.

