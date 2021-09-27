Jeff Dunham Returning to Billings, Plus Other Fun Shows This Fall

MetraPark announced that comedian Jeff Dunham is coming back to Billings, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Tickets for next spring's event are on sale beginning Monday, October 4th at MetraParks website. I couldn't find a price, but I think I can safely assume they'll run somewhere around $35 - $75.

Dunham's been to Billings a handful of times.

The ventriloquist and comedian was most recently in Billings on January 27th, 2019 during his 'Passively Aggressive Tour'. I vaguely remember giving you a chance to Trade Your Worst Christmas Gift for VIP Jeff Dunham Tickets.

Like most big touring acts, Dunham was forced to cancel shows because of the pandemic. The tour blurb reads,

For the past twelve years, Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-protégés, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, have filled arenas across the U.S. and the world with their multiple, blockbuster tours. Like every other touring artist in the world, after being forced to put his live shows on hold due to COVID-19, Jeff Dunham is ready to pull his characters out of their suitcase and get the hilarity pumping once again.

His March 2022 show in Billings should do well.

Another big name in comedy is coming on January 15th, 2022.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias tickets are on sale now. Fluffy is hilarious and his YouTube videos have generated over half a billion views.

Other big events at the Metra this fall:

