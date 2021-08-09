I have reached the "purge" portion of my life. I have started deciding which of my possessions are going to stay and which ones are going to go. I've got a small library of books that I have built up over the last seventeen years that I've been in my house.

Instead of giving away books every time I had a box full, I bought some shelves and arranged all the books by the author. Just like in the real libraries. But you don't need a library card at my place. And you have to keep the books you check out.

The most avid reader in my life is a guy named Mike Monsos, and he was instrumental in getting me books that he thought would interest me. He got me reading the entire series of Spenser novels. These were later made into the "Spenser For Hire" television series. I was always surprised that Hawk didn't get his own series.

Later, I would read every Steven King novel.

Now that I'm near retirement, I can finally reveal that I played Dungeons & Dragons with my geeky high school friends. Having an affinity for medieval fantasy-like things, I was naturally interested in "The Hobbit" and the "Lord Of The Rings" trilogy.

I have the uncut versions of those movies and have watched them many times on long, cold winter days. I believe that they were very well done. So I'm interested in the new reboot of the trilogy on Amazon.

I also got through all of the Dirk Pitt novels until Clive Cussler, the author, kept writing himself into the stories.

Lately, I'm into the Jack Reacher series, and Virgil Flowers, the main character in a series, written by John Sanford. Both are similar in that they don't let you know everything that's going on until the book is nearly done.

On a completely different line of thinking, my grandmother wrote seven books about the Simms-Fort Shaw and its settlers. Her name was Jane Stuwe and she was an amazing woman, especially for the time in which she lived. But she gets her own article on another day.

