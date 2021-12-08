Former VP Mike Pence Coming to Billings for Provision International

Former Vice President Mike Pence is coming back to Billings, Montana to headline an event for Provision International, a Christian missions organization based in Big Sky Country.

VP Pence will be headlining the Provision International Missions Banquet on May 13th, 2022. You may see some flyers around town like the one dropped off by our friend Lance Lanning. (Click here for tickets) You may recall that former President George W. Bush spoke at their banquet in Billings shortly after leaving office. They've also featured other top-tier speakers such as former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Dr. Ben Carson.

2017 was a very cool event as well. David Jeremiah was the keynote speaker. As it just so happened, Vice President Pence was attending a rally in Montana the same day of the event, and made a surprise appearance at the Provision banquet.

For those who aren't familiar with Provision International, you can read more about their history on their website.

In 2001 a short-term missions team from Montana traveled into Eastern Europe. The team experienced first hand some life changing encounters, which exposed them to the hardships and realities many people of the world face on a daily basis. Upon returning to the United States, Provision International was established. Under the leadership of one man’s vision, Dick Larson, shored up by the valiant prayers and support of his wife, Anita, Provision International became a reality.

Speaking of Provision International, for those of you in the Billings area who want to clean out your closets and donate shoes to a good cause -- you can drop off shoes to any of the Ace Hardware stores in Billings and Laurel. Provision International will then bring those shoes to kids and families in need in Central America.