VP Mike Pence was in Montana, and the Capitol Press Missed It?

If you were listening to the radio Friday morning (well- commercial radio anyway) you would have heard me tell you the news: Former Vice President Mike Pence was heading to Billings for the big Provision International banquet on Friday night, and the word on the street was that he would be making a pit stop in the state capitol in Helena that afternoon.

For some reason the intrepid Montana capitol press corps missed the news that the guy who was most recently the Vice President of the United States prior to Kamala Harris would be making an appearance at the capitol.

They seemed to be pretty peeved that they didn't get a press release ahead of time. I don't blame them for that, though. It wouldn't have been hard for someone to give a heads up. I asked the governor's office for more details, and don't recall getting a response to my email either. But at the end of the day, VP Pence was here in Montana to raise money for an incredible organization- Provision International...so the VP and the Gov may simply have not wanted to distract from that event. They also had a very active week on the road with Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) doing several events across Northwest Montana.

Either way, I did think it was kind of funny that the capitol press corps didn't know that a recently serving VP as high profile as Mike Pence was in the state. Is everyone working remotely? Does the press corps not roam the halls finding out what is going on anymore? Does everyone just sit around and wait for a press release or talking points from the Montana Democrat Party before writing a story?

Hats off to Bradley Warren with Wake Up Montana though- sounds like he had the news on his show.

More of the back and forth is below...