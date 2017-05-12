Keep Your Eyes On The Sky Today

I am a fan of American might. There will be a lot of it on display today in the skies above Billings as the vice president, Mike Pence flies in for some campaign appearances.

I went and parked at a spot in the heights the last time Bill Clinton visited, just so I could watch Air Force 1 take off from our airport.

I recall being on the air here at the top of the Crown Plaza and playing Neil Diamonds "America" as AF1, carrying president George W. Bush took off. It still gives me chills thinking about it.

So, be on the lookout for big aircraft and lots of military aircraft today.