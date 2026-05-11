Next month, you'll probably notice more stormtroopers, superheroes, anime characters, and grown adults carrying lightsabers around Billings. Billings Fun Con is back for its third year, and it’s becoming one of the most interesting summer events on the MetraPark calendar.

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The 3rd Annual Billings Fun Con returns to MetraPark June 12 - 14.

The event brings three full days of comics, cosplay, gaming, collectibles, and pure pop-culture chaos to town. What started as a niche fan event has quickly grown into a large regional attraction, pulling in collectors, artists, gamers, and cosplay enthusiasts from across Montana and neighboring states.

Yes, there are comic books... but Fun Con is so much more. Modern fan conventions are basically giant playgrounds for anybody who grew up loving movies, video games, cartoons, sci-fi, fantasy, superheroes, horror, or nostalgia.

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Vendors, art, cars, games, collectibles, and so much more.

One of the biggest draws is the massive Vendor Hall, packed with everything from vintage comics and collectible toys to artwork, apparel, handmade crafts, and random fandom merchandise.

Artist Alley is also returning, giving attendees a chance to meet creators, browse original artwork, snag autographs, and commission custom pieces. Even if you’re not into comics, it’s always fascinating to see the level of talent these artists bring to events like this.

Gamers will have plenty to do as well, with trading card games, tabletop games, casual gaming opportunities, and learn-to-play sessions for newcomers.

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A great event for people watching.

Of course, cosplay remains one of the biggest attractions. Half the fun of events like this is simply people-watching. The creativity and craftsmanship people pour into these costumes can get wildly impressive.

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The themed car show is coming back too, featuring iconic vehicles inspired by film and television, including attractions modeled after the Batman Tumbler and the Ghostbusters Ecto-1.

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Billings Fun Con runs June 12–14 at the Pavilion at MetraPark.

Tickets are $15 per day, or you can get a 3-day pass for $40 HERE. Fans of comics, gaming, movies, anime, cosplay, or anybody simply looking for something different to do this summer may want to check it out.

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