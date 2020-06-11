Free COVID-19 Testing in Red Lodge

The Red Lodge Fire Department is offering up free COVID-19 testing in Columbus, Montana this Friday and Saturday.

They tell us that the testing is free, painless, and quick. The testing is available Friday June 12th and Saturday June 13th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Red Lodge High School parking lot.

Red Lodge Fire & Rescue added this note on their Facebook page earlier this week:

If you have time this Friday or Saturday, stop in to get tested so we can set a baseline for the prevalence of Covid-19 in our county and see the effect our interventions are and will have. This is the kind of data the state will need to move to Phase 3.

As Dave Wooten also shared, Bozeman has free COVID-19 testing available at Price Rite Drug.

This is a drive-up test. You do not get out of your car or go into the Price Rite pharmacy. It is self-administered with a nasal swab and once the sample kit is sealed, the staff person will submit the test to the lab for processing.

Wooten reports that anyone wanting to get the free test in Bozeman can book an appointment online. Find the details by clicking here.