Free School Immunization Clinic Temporarily Closed Until 7/27

Parents around Montana have various concerns about back-to-school this year. Some agree with President Trumps plan to have schools fully open in the next 30 days. Other parents are wondering how their local district is going to be able to handle mandatory masks, staggered start times, reduced bus capacity, six foot distancing, lunch times, etc. There seems to be a lot of unanswered questions, with the clock rapidly ticking toward the first day of school.

If you are planning on sending your kid(s) back to school this fall (whatever the school situation may end up looking like) you'll need to make sure your child is current on their school immunizations. It varies by age and your teachers or school administrators will likely be sending you appropriate information on your child's immunization schedule and requirements.

RiverStone Health offers no-cost school immunizations every year. However, due to a backlog of COVID-19 case investigations, staff that normally would be handling school shots have been temporarily reassigned to help with COVID-19 contact tracing. Announced in a press release dated 7/21, the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic will be closed the remainder of this week and will reopen on Monday, July 27th.

The Immunization Clinic hours next week will return to it's regular schedule, which is:

Mondays from 1 pm to 4:30 pm

Wednesdays from 11 am to 5:30 pm

Fridays from 1 pm to 4:30 pm

The clinic is in the four-story Lil Anderson Center at 123 S. 27th Street. RiverStone Health says,