Your Kids Will Love It: Lava Island is Opening Soon in Billings

"There's nothing for kids to do in Billings!" Do you know how many times I hear this? A lot. A new venture in Billings, MT aims to alleviate some of this discourse with a fun new facility in the Magic City called Lava Island.

When is Lava Island in Billings going to open?

Fans have been following the progress of Lava Island since it was first announced in Billing two years ago. Several setbacks have slowed the grand opening, which is now imminent.

COVID-19 supply chain issues hampered the delivery of much of the playground equipment at Lava Island, and issues with the City of Billings permitting process slowed things down even more. Now, the company is in the home stretch and will be opening very soon, per Lava Island marketing director Alexa Hubbard.

Clues on Lava Island's grand opening have been dropping on social media.

Founded in Aurora, CO in 2018, Lava Island is rapidly expanding in 2025. The Billings, MT location is significant, as it is the first expanded location for the company, after its original Aurora, Colorado location. 2025 should welcome the launch of multiple new Lava Islands across the US, including Montana.

Locally managed by James and Miranda Duncan, Lava Island is a family-owned venture that aims to provide fun, safe entertainment for kids of all ages. The backstory here is interesting.

Five years ago, the Duncans were in the Denver area, seeking medical treatment for one of their kids. During this period, the family encountered the owner of the Lava Island at the Aurora, CO location and expressed their interest in bringing the experience back to Montana.

Put your phone down and have fun at Lava Island.

Lava Island is all about getting active and having fun. Hubbard noted that Lava Island has already booked around 100 birthday parties at the new trampoline/slides/activity park, located in the former Billings Outlaws training facility off Southgate Drive in Billings.

