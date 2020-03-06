Garth Brooks will play the first concert at Las Vegas' new Allegiant Stadium. The country star has announced a show at the brand-new venue as part of his ongoing Stadium Tour.

Brooks' Allegiant Stadium stop is scheduled for Aug. 22 at 7PM. The new stadium is being built to house the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, newly relocated from California, and the University of Nevada — Las Vegas' football team.

Tickets for Brooks' Las Vegas concert will go on sale on March 13 at 10AM PT. A limit of eight tickets per purchase in effect. Brooks' Stadium Tour features in-the-round seating, and tickets cost $94.95, including all taxes and fees. Fans can get tickets at Ticketmaster.com, through the Ticketmaster app or by phone at 1-877-654-2784.

Brooks' Stadium Tour launched in 2018 and is expected to run for three years. The trek finds the country icon performing 10-12 concerts per year: His 2020 schedule already includes Cincinnati, Ohio, and Charlotte, N.C., as well as a Feb. 22 stop in Detroit, Mich.

Brooks is also planning to continue his Dive Bar Tour, which stops at much smaller venues, in 2020. That trek is in support of Brooks' most recent single, "Dive Bar," a rowdy duet with Blake Shelton. Brooks is expected to include the song on his upcoming studio album, Fun, the details of which have yet to be announced.

