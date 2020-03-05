Winter Fest, Home Improvement Show Highlight Weekend

Temperatures are expected to be in the 60's through Saturday, so you won't need an excuse to get out and enjoy the Magic City. There will be plenty of activities and events to explore this weekend.

Here are a few things happening around Billings you'll want to check out:

Spring Home Improvement Show (Friday, March 6 - Sunday, March 8)

"Montana's Biggest and Best" home improvement show is held in the Expo Building and runs Friday Noon to 8pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm, and Sunday 10am to 5pm. More than $30,000 in grand prize drawing throughout the weekend. For more info, CLICK HERE

Downtown Billings First Friday (Friday, March 6)

Local shops, restaurants, cultural venues, and nightlife hotspots in the heart of Downtown will have special offers and activities from 5pm to 8pm. CLICK HERE to get more info.

Family Fun Night: Oreo Tasting (Friday, March 6)

The Billings Public Library has family fun every Friday evening in the Community Room. This week, an Oreo cookie "blind tasting" and other activities will be going on from 6:30-8pm. Find out more happening at the BPL by clicking HERE.

Red Lodge Winter Fest (Friday, March 6 - Sunday, March 15)

Winter Fest kicks off this Friday (3/6) at 5:30pm with the Winter Carnival Cardboard Classic Parade through downtown Red Lodge. Live music will follow at the Pollard Pub starting at 6:30pm. The Backcountry Film festival wraps up night one of Winter Fest at the Roman Theater beginning at 7pm. For details on all festival activities click HERE.