Oil went down again yesterday, now it is under $43 a barrel. So where is our relief at the pumps? That's a twenty percent drop since January. Our gas in January was $2.39 a gallon. A 20% discount would put gas under $2 per gallon and we are still at $2.33. Why are we the only market that doesn't see price fluctuations? Supply and demand doesn't work anymore either. We're getting screwed......