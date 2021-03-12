Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, are expecting a baby boy who's due just over two years after the death of their 3-year-old son, and in a new interview, they open up about their journey through grief and toward a new future, sharing that they used in vitro fertilization (IVF) to get pregnant with their fourth child.

The couple's third child, River, died in a drowning accident at their home in Texas in June of 2019, and in an interview with CBS This Morning that aired Friday morning (March 12), Amber Smith admits she was not open to the idea of having another child when her country singer husband first broached the subject.

"He came to me pretty soon after we lost Riv, and just asked me, 'Would you want to have another baby?' And I said no," she shares.

"I just had this feeling," Granger says. "I just said, 'I don't think ever think we could replace or would try to replace River.' But I said, 'I just feel like I have love available to give.'"

Amber eventually came around, and the couple began trying to conceive through IVF beginning in January of 2020. They documented their journey on video, and in one clip they shared with CBS, Amber Smith reflects, "If you believe in God's plan, maybe this was always God's plan."

The couple got the news that they were expecting in July of 2020, but went through heartbreak all over again when Amber suffered a miscarriage. With just one embryo left, they tried again, and the couple found out they're expecting again in December of 2020. Their baby boy is due in August.

The Smiths have made it their mission to honestly share their ups and downs in public over the past two years in the hope of helping other families who are struggling with loss.

"We say that we're moving forward, we never move on from something like this," Granger Smith says. "We're moving forward into a new chapter."

