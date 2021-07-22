[PHOTOS] Granger Smith At The Big Sky Country State Fair

Night two of the Big Sky Country State Fair featured Granger Smith and special guest Kolby Cooper on the stage in Anderson Arena at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

Kolby Cooper, a native of Bradford, Texas is touring in support of his new six-track EP, Boy From Anderson County, which will be released on Friday, Aug. 6.

During the show, Cooper commented on how beautiful the Bozeman area is, and how he wished the stage was facing the opposite direction so that he could take in views of the Bridger Mountain Range.

After Kolby Cooper finished his opening set, headliner Granger Smith took to the stage to perform a slew of hits including Backroad Song, Buy a Boy a Baseball, and Silverado Bench Seat. Fans in attendance were even treated to a special appearance by Earl Dibbles Jr. at the end of the show.

Granger Smith definitely had the crowd pumped up Thursday night in Anderson Arena. There was a lot of dancing, and lots of beer cans raised up high in the sky.