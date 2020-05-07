Governor Steve Bullock announced additional Phase One guidelines that will give Montana gyms, movie theaters, pools, and museums the option to reopen next week.

According to the press release, beginning next Friday, May 15, these businesses can reopen with " strict guidelines limiting capacity, requiring social distancing, and imposing thorough sanitation requirements."

In consultation with public health experts, we have determined that these businesses can carefully reopen under strict capacity, social distancing, and sanitation guidelines. As Montana continues to aggressively manage the virus and we move forward with the plan to reopen, I am again reminding Montanans that social distancing is vital to continue curbing the virus. All of us must do our part to stay open and stay on a path of decline in positive cases. -Governor Steve Bullock

The list of guidelines for gyms and fitness studios include having dedicated staff to wipe down frequently touched areas, closing all sitting areas, an indoor group classes cannot be held.

24 hour gyms must close from 11:30pm to 12am daily for cleaning with an EPA approved disinfectant, according to the guidelines.

Health and wellness has always been our goal, and the advent of the coronavirus has only sharpened that focus. Our commitment is to our members, and our communities, keeping them safe. The protocols established by the state and the fitness industry will be instrumental in this endeavor. We want to bring back the physical and mental well-being of Montanans, get past this pandemic and return to what we do best - helping you stay fit and healthy. -Doug Mahlum, Montana Athletic Club

Guidelines also limit gym pools to 50 percent capacity, with the CDC noting that a properly maintained pool "inactivates the virus."

Museums and theaters will be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity, and maintain six feet between any non-family members. Museums that have "touch interactions and displays and live performance theaters" will not be allowed to operate.

To read the entire press release from Governor Bullock, CLICK HERE.