Here Are Events That Didn’t Stop Frontier Days

For the first time in 124 years, there will be no Frontier Days in Cheyenne. Not even World Wars, scarlet fever, Asian flu, yellow fever, the plague, the Great Depression, or the devastating weather of the 30s could stop the celebration. But now, with modern technology and modern medicine, a disease that kills less than just about everything else out there, it's canceled. Wyoming is opening more and more each day. The park is open. Heck, they will even allow groups of 250 people to start gathering on Monday. I was just thinking, do you think Teddy Roosevelt would have allowed Frontier days to shut down 124 years ago? See ya tomorrow at 5.