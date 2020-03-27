Billings Police Give Guidelines Related to “Stay at Home” Order

Following Governor Bullock's announcement that a "stay at home" order would go into effect tomorrow (Saturday 3/28), local police departments are letting the public know how they will enforce the order.

In a statement released on Facebook, the Billings PD, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, and Laurel Police Department endorsed the statement.



Complaints for "stay at home" violations should be called into the Public Health line at 406-651-6415. According to the post, all complaints will be taken, but a return phone call may not be needed unless more details are necessary.

