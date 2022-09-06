UPDATED at 4:10 pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022:

Billings Police are now reporting that a man died of his injuries following a stabbing in the 2000 block of 6th Avenue North at North Park in downtown Billings.

According to the post just before 3 pm today (Tuesday) on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the victim in the stabbing "passed away from his injuries," and the investigation is now "being treated as a homicide."

BPD Lieutenant Lennick said via social media that the suspects in the stabbing are still in custody and that all "the parties in this case were familiar with each other."

Billings PD says there is no further threat to the general public.

An investigation is underway following a stabbing early this morning (Tuesday) on the north side of Billings.

According to a social media post from the Billings Police Department, officers responded at 1:39 am Tuesday (9/6) to the 2000 block of 6th Avenue North for a reported stabbing.

Credit: Google Credit: Google loading...

BPD reported one male victim was taken to a Billings hospital and is in critical condition.

Two suspects in the stabbing were detained, but no further details about the incident were available at the time this article was published.

The Billings PD Investigations Division was on the scene early Tuesday morning as the investigation is ongoing.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.