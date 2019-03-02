Montana #34 In U.S. For Most Break-In’s

Using annual data released by the FBI, SafeHome.org released a study of the states with the most break-in's and ranked Montana #34 with 344.1 per 100,000 people.

According to the study, the national home burglary rate has dropped 40 percent since 1998 with only six states showing an increase. Unfortunately, Montana was one of those states posting a 10.1 percent increase in burglaries from 2016 to 2017.

Three states have seen increases in the break-in rate since 2012, with South Dakota’s rate more than doubling (391/100,000 to 623.1/100,000), a 59 percent jump. Alaska (+39.8 percent) and North Dakota (+14.6 percent) also saw their rates increase during that time.

Nationwide Insurance posted the following statistics on burglary in America:

A home burglary occurs approximately every 15 seconds in the United States.

On average, a home burglary results in a dollar loss of about $1,600.

About 30% of all burglaries are classified as "unlawful entry," meaning the burglar was able to gain entry without using force – often through an unlocked door or window.

Nearly 66% of all burglaries are residential, and of those, 62% occur during the daytime, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., when no one is likely to be at home.

Only 13% of reported burglaries are solved by the police.

About 30% of private homes have security systems. Homes without security systems are two to three times more likely to be broken into.

Here are ways to protect yourself from home burglary compliments of the National Police Association: