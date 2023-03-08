Honey Orchid is Just as Beautiful as Her Name and is Adoptable!

Wet Nose Wednesday

It's our favorite day of the week where we meet a shelter pet from YVAS. Today we met Honey Orchid. 😍 She is a German Shephard mix and is a little over 1 year old. She’s such a gem and full of love and personality.

Honey Orchid Back Story

Honey Orchid was brought in as a stray and adopted, but YVAS found out she was tied to a stake in the yard of the people who adopted her. Gentle Reminder: Taking care of a dog is a big job, it takes tons of responsibility, and patience, especially with shelter pets.

Honey Orchid would be the best fit in a home with another playmate. She may be quite curious about cats, but with training she would be a great family dog and get along well with children. She’s a bigger dog, with a lengthy body and has lots of energy. She would enjoy long walks, and good toys and bones to chew on.

She is a very good girl who knows sit and stay. She really loved Michael on the Morning Mix too and the Breakfast Flakes! She's a guy’s girl, for sure!

Honey Orchid wanted to go on-air with us, and wouldn't sit still for a photo lol!

YVAS is asking that the next family that takes Honey Orchid home or any animal for that matter, take good care of them. No animal wants to be adopted into situations where they can’t thrive.

Honey Orchid is available to adopt starting tomorrow, Thursday March 8, 2023.

She is vaccinated, chipped, and spayed. She just needs a forever home to take good care of her! Her smile is infectious! She will cuddle you, play with you, and be your bestfriend. 🐾🖤

She loved Michael Foth from the Morning Mix.

If you’d like more information on this terrific girl named Honey Orchid, contact Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has been around the Billings Community since 2007 and became the official city companion for sheltering animals in 2009. Since the creation of YVAS, they have become the largest animal shelter in Montana, with over 5,000 animals coming through their doors each year.

Right now, YVAS is more than just a shelter. They work toward reuniting lost pets with their owners, provide adoption services, offer foster care for pets, and go out of their way to volunteer in the community.

