Huge Headache, Four Corners Highway To Yellowstone Needs To Grow

The growth of Bozeman and its surrounding areas have made traffic in certain areas an absolute nightmare and we need to fix it as soon as possible.

KBZK released a report on how Gallatin Gateway residents aren't too happy with the growth of the area and how it's made traffic an absolute nightmare. There has been an uptick of accidents and road rage incidents and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out what's the best solution.

There is one solution, they need to expand the highway from Four Corners to Yellowstone National Park from two lanes to four lanes starting next year. They might have passing lanes but that's not enough and it's evident. The Montana Department of Transportation needs to make urgent plans to expand that highway.

With the recent influx of residents and the high volume of tourists to Bozeman, Big Sky, and Yellowstone over the past few years, they need to accommodate for all that traffic and ease the tension. Not only will this help alleviate traffic but accidents in the area as well.

The biggest problem about this whole scenario is how long and arduous this task will be. We are talking about miles upon miles of road that will need to be altered and that means stops on the road and slower speeds while construction is going on. That in itself will frustrate folks.

As of right now, they don't have any plans to expand the road but with the population of the area at a constant growth, they need to seriously consider this.