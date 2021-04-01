Hyalite Road Closed to All Motorized Traffic Through May 15

The road up to Hyalite is officially closed to motorized vehicles through May 15, 2021. The road will reopen on May 16. Each year, the Hyalite Canyon Recreation Corridor is closed to motorized use for spring breakup road and hillside stabilization work.

Hyalite is one of the most popular recreation destinations in Montana and receives an overwhelming amount of traffic, and traffic has increased substantially over the past year.

The annual spring closure of Hyalite Canyon road to motorized traffic begins this Wednesday night. If you are heading up for one last adventure be aware that road conditions are currently very icy. Posted by Custer Gallatin National Forest on Monday, March 29, 2021

During the spring, snowmelt and thawing causes the subgrade to become saturated and can't support repeated motorized traffic, which can increase surface cracking and potholes. While the road will be closed to motorized travel, you can still enjoy Hyalite in a non-motorized way, like hiking, running, and biking.

The Upper Hyalite Road Construction project will continue this summer. Crews hope to have the project completed by September 2021. During the summer construction, the road above the dam is projected to remain open, but with frequent delays expected throughout the summer season. Traffic lights and delays, of up to 20 minutes, are expected to be reoccurring throughout the summer. Increased construction traffic is also expected throughout the summer season. Please plan recreation activities accordingly and be aware of truck traffic on the road. Also, this spring, construction is planned near the retaining wall located approximately one-half mile above the Hyalite Orientation Site (and lower gate).

Recreationalists, both during the gate closure and after the gate opens, should expect lane closures and occasional delays in this area.

The continuing road improvement projects will improve public and user safety in Hyalite, enhance recreational facilities and improve water quality. Please expect impacts to both non-motorized recreation on the Hyalite Road during the spring road closure and during the summer season.

said Corey Lewellen, Bozeman District Ranger.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State