I Could Give A Little More to the Billings Community

This blog was inspired by the post being shared on Facebook about giving your old luggage to foster kids who have to move often in some cases and carry all of their belongings in garbage sacks. I've got some old duffel bags that I could give. So, I'm going to.

There's a coat drive coming up that I could probably supply half the coats they need. So, I'm going to give them some coats.

I think most folks could be more charitable, but it's just not the first thing that we think of.

So, I'm going to try to give more this year. Heaven knows I have more than enough where I could help multiple charities around town.

So I'm going to.