ICYMI: Billings’ Bergeson Commits to Navy Football

Landing a college football opportunity is a big deal in itself, but landing an opportunity with Navy football is a really big deal.

Billings West High Senior Riley Bergeson has now committed to play football for the US Naval Academy for those who missed the news.

His mom had this to say on Facebook earlier in the week:

It is with a prideful heart and tear-filled eyes that we are excited to announce Riley’s commitment to service, academic excellence, and NAVY FOOTBALL! To say we will be soaking up every minute we have with him this last year, is an understatement.

She added "Go Navy" at the end of the message, of course.

For the past few years now, several local veterans with the Andrew Pearson American Post 117 have been gathering to watch the annual Army-Navy game. Pretty soon they'll have a local boy to watch out for as well.

Bergeson told KULR-8 TV that he has always enjoyed watching the Army-Navy game growing up.

I took my visit the first week of summer and I loved it there I remember coming home first day and coming back in the hotel and saying 'this is where I want to be I can't imagine playing college football anywhere else' so yeah cancelled a couple other college recruiting trips and committed to Navy.

I would also add that Bergeson should be commended for committing to Navy football. Not only is he committing to play football, but he is committing to serve our country as an officer in the greatest Navy in the world. As our Navy friends would say, "Bravo Zulu."