The great debate of 2020 folks! To wear a mask nor not to wear a mask? As many of you know, the Governor (that's Mr. BS to some and Mr. Bullock to others) announced a directive that requires businesses, government offices and other indoor spaces open to the public to make sure that their employees, contractors, volunteers, customers, and other members of the public wear a face mask. The directive was effective immediately following the press conference. I've been following the debates on social media and watched as the comments have blown up over the pros and cons of wearing masks.

As the old saying goes, there's two sides to every story and there's two sides to every debate, with that being said, if you're going to wear a face mask, you might as well make it fun and show your personality and individuality. I chose to wear my Back the Blue mask for several reasons. A few being, I support our law enforcement, yes I am well aware that there are those in law enforcement that are not always the nicest and maybe shouldn't be in that line of work, but let's face it, isn't there some people in every line of work that perhaps shouldn't be there? I have many friends and some family that are in law enforcement and know that they are wonderful, caring and giving people who risk their lives every time they go to work. I sleep better at night knowing that they are on the job. Also anyone that really knows me, knows that I am a sucker for a man in blue. So here's the million dollar question, will you wear a face mask and why or why not? Also drop a photo of your mask (if you wear one) so we can see the fun designs.