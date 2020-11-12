I’ll Give the CMA Awards a 5

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The CMA awards last night was okay but nothing special. Maybe it was because of the COVID thing but it just didn't have the flare and excitement it usually generates. The tribute to Charlie Pride could have been much better. While watching all the performers it seems that many are trying too hard. The real smooth singers seem to sound the best. People like Carly Pearce and others sound good. Then, there are some who try to take a three-syllable word and turn it into a sentence. It's just a matter of preference. I really have trouble understanding what Eric Church is singing. You could understand every word of a George Strait song. The song from Dan & Shay and Justin Bieber actually sounded really good. All in all, I give the show a 5 on a 1-10 scale. I do think that a live audience in one venue though would have made a huge difference. The End. See ya tomorrow at 5.