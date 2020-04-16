I’ll Pray for Her

We received one of the most hate-filled letters ever this morning. Emily wished nothing but bad things for us because we cover the COVID-19 thing differently than other media outlets. She is going to start a petition to get us fired. That's your right, good luck. Tonight, I'm going to bed and pray for her that she and others will not lose their jobs. There is too much pain and suffering already. I'm going to fight for the people in Montana who want their lives back and pray for a quick recovery for the 197 who are currently infected. See ya tomorrow (maybe) at 5.

