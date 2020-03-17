After the day we have had here I'm going home to spend time with things that are not as selfish and stupid as some of the people on this planet. ME.ME.ME. The same people that grab their bags when being evacuated from a burning plane. Shame on all of you. Because of you, all the others suffer. Do me a favor while you're at home eating all the Doritos and Oreos you stocked up on. Don't pro-create. We don't need that gene pool to carry on to the next generation because the last generation taught us not to act like that. God help us all. I'm heading to the ranch.