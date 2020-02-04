In-Room iPads at Akumal

I was going through my week's worth of photos and saw that I forgot to mention the iPads that we had in our rooms at the resort.

With a couple touches on the screen, you can get a cheeseburger, more hangers for your closet, even a wake-up call.

Not only that, it does suggestive selling, too! "Mr. Wilson, would you like a margarita delivered to your room?" When is the answer to that question ever a "No" when you're in Mexico?!

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media

I mean, all of the other conveniences that it offers are nice, but an electronic device reminding me to start that particular day's party? That's what I like to call "win-win!"