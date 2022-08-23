Is it Illegal to Drive in Montana with Bare Feet?

When you're doing a cross-country road trip, and the windows are down with the music turned up, you may feel like kicking off your shoes to get the real feel of that backroad ride.

But you may want to have your kicks close by because it may or may not be legal to operate a motor vehicle without shoes on in the state you're driving through.

As far as the United States Government is concerned, they say it's not technically illegal to drive without shoes. But, that doesn't mean there aren't local regulations that could land you a citation.

Can you drive with bare feet in Montana?