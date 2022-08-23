An accident at a busy intersection in Billings on Tuesday afternoon (8/23) caused injuries and tied up traffic for several hours.

According to a social media post on the Billings Firefighters' Twitter page, crews responded just after 3 pm to Main Street and East Airport Road to an accident with injuries.

Photos from the scene show major damage to the front of a blue Dodge pickup sitting in the southbound lanes of Main Street in front of the Cenex gas station.

Comments on Facebook from one person who witnessed the accident happen said another truck with a trailer was also involved in the accident, and another post suggested that one of the drivers may have run a red light.

Billings Police have not released any details about the accident, and no information about the condition of those involved was available at the time this story was published.

This article will be updated if more information is released by the Billings Police Department.

Woman hit in the crosswalk near Yellowstone County Courthouse

Billings Police and emergency crews were busy downtown earlier in the afternoon when a woman was apparently hit in a crosswalk.

Around 2:20 pm on Tuesday (8/23), a vehicle was turning from in front of the Yellowstone County Courthouse onto North 27th Street when it struck the woman who was in the crosswalk.

In less than a minute, a Billings Police officer was on the scene and had traffic blocked as the woman remained motionless in the road.

No further details about the condition of the woman who was hit were available at the time this article was published.