It’s Been a Rough Week For Me

It's been a tough week for me this week. John came down from Bozeman Saturday but has since returned. Maddy and her boyfriend are visiting and leave tomorrow. My son Jake officially becomes a doctor Saturday and they canceled the ceremony after I waited nine years for that proud-dad moment. Finally, my oldest Mallory gets her Master's degree this weekend in Seattle and that ceremony was also canceled. What's next? I wish we knew. Have a great weekend. See ya Monday at 5.

