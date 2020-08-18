It’s OK to Have More Than One Favorite Song

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I think that everybody has a favorite song. Even if that particular person isn't a huge music fan, they've still got a song or two that they could tell you is their favorite.

Songs are central in my life. If you're a friend of mine, I've got a song that reminds me of you. For some, the song that I picked for you is because it's a song by an artist that you like. And for others, it's just a song that I think fits you.

Some are fun. Every time I hear "Mandy" by Barry Manilow, it takse me back to prom when my date was Pam M.

The last time my dad visited me he told me how much he loved "Cats In The Cradle" because of the lyric that says, "As I hung up the phone it occurred to me, my boy's a lot like me." And now that he's gone, I can't listen to that song without tearing up.

I remember Lionel Richie's "Say You, Say Me" playing when I was getting dumped by Jackie H. in 1986 at a snowy four-way stop in snowy Riverton, Wyoming.

I remember cranking up George Thorogood's "Get A Haircut" at my buddy Randy's bachelor party. Like George, Randy also has a "big brother bob." Well, apparently he's got a haircut and a REAL job.

I remember quite vividly how crazy my mother went at the start of the Neil Diamond concert at Metra when he opened his show with "America." Embarrassing but memorable to be sure.

As I've gotten older it's quite rare for a new song to stand out to me but Ashley McBryde's "One Night Standards" is what I think a country song should sound like.

So how many favorite songs do you have? Are they new songs or old ones?