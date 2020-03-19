It’s Time To Open Wilson’s Speakeasy

With the closure of our bars and restaurants in Yellowstone County, I have decided that it's time for me to do my part. Wilson's Speakeasy.

From Merriam Webster's dictionary, "a speakeasy is a place where alcoholic beverages are illegally sold" and sprung up when our government outlawed sales of booze from 1920-1933.

Booze was bootlegged and distributed all across America at speakeasies where you had to be a member or know a code word to be admitted. In fact, my grandfather from Alabama worked in "transportation" back in his younger days.

So, for starters, my location will change constantly so I won't get busted by "The Man." In fact, I have friends in law enforcement who may be in attendance. I won't charge them as they would be breaking the law. All I would ask in return is that I get a chance to drive a squad car with the lights and sirens going. I've always wanted to do that.

Wait staff. I know a LOT of great waitresses in the Billings area. Your service will always be excellent.

As I am a small operator, I will only have two varieties of beer along with a "bonus bin" which will contain booze remnants from friends who came over for BBQs and left some oddball flavors of stuff. I've got some strawberry-lemon shandy, one can of Guinness Stout and dozens of different flavored White Claws.

My hours will be similar to Montana brewpubs with hours from about 3 p.m. until about 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

And my passwords will always be titles from Sheryl Crow songs. I think I'm going to do well.