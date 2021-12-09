Today we will be discussing retirement. And by we, I mean me, because not everybody retires. Mushaben won't ever fully just have nothing to do all day but wait for it to be his tee time. I'm excited about the possibility of not having to be in this building every weekday morning before 5 a.m. Not that my body clock will let me sleep in, but at least I'll be awake at MY house.

I don't ever plan to leave Montana, even when I am no longer employed. But then I ran across something that might look attractive to some of you Montanans who I know are out there. By some of you, I mean "Parrot Heads".

These are the people who live and breathe Jimmy Buffett in all his forms. And when the fandom comes together, there is generally some tailgating and some drinking. Mr. Buffett even sells his own brand of beer for your pleasure called Landshark Lager. How convenient.

Jimmy also has some retirement communities located in Florida where you can live like every day is Saturday once you retire. You can even join Buffet's Parrot Heads in Paradise, Inc., "The Official Jimmy Buffet Fan Club".

You can eat at the Latitude Bar & Grill. Once there, you can order an honest-to-goodness "Cheeseburger In Paradise."

And they want you to stay active so there are numerous golf courses nearby, you can play pickleball or do some water aerobics. They focus on keeping the retirees active, beer bellies or not.

Did you know Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville bars and restaurants started off when Jimmy saw a t-shirt with Margaritaville misspelled on it? So he made up some t-shirts with the term spelled properly. He would later add food and drink. And now his brand earns one billion dollars a year.

I've been to the Margaritavilles in Cozumel, Mexico, Las Vegas, Trelawny, Jamaica, and in Key West, Florida. But my favorite one is the Margaritaville in Montego Bay, Jamaica because you can have a cocktail then get on the slide for a ride into the ocean.