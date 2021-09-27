This Small Montana Town is on the 10 Best Places to Retire List

Every time a national publication posts another glowing review of a Montana community, many locals cringe. "Montana is full!" we say, hoping to somehow curb the steady influx of out-of-staters moving to the Treasure State.

This time, the town getting the attention is Hamilton, Montana. It made the list on Travel+Leisure's 10 Best Small Towns to Retire in the US.

What makes Hamilton a great place to retire?

T+L's criteria for the best small-town places to retire aren't clearly evident, but they note that retirees generally consider these qualities important,

There are also practical reasons to move to a small town upon retirement, including affordability, safety, wellness, culture, and comfort. Although not every town offers the ideal combination of these factors, there are many that meet the needs of retirees seeking a simpler life.

Access to medical care is often a consideration for most people who are approaching their golden years and Hamilton's Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital (seen above) offers 24 acute care beds, over 60 providers, and a staff of 500 to handle most medical conditions. Nearby Missoula provides additional care options.

There is a lot to see and do in Hamilton.

From outdoor recreation to dining and entertainment, historic Hamilton offers a little something for everyone. The beautiful Marcus Daly mansion (seen above) is open for tours and other events. Down the road in Darby is where you'll find the Chief Joseph Ranch, the setting of the fictional Dutton Ranch in the popular TV series 'Yellowstone'.

Enjoy the outdoors in the Bitterroot Valley.

The Bitterroot River runs right through Hamilton and the community valley is surrounded by stunning mountain ranges. Fishing, hiking, skiing, ATV riding opportunities are literally at your doorstep in Hamilton. You can read about the nine other small towns that made Travel and Leisure's "10 Best" list HERE.