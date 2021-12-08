Montana Top Ten State for Old Married Couples

World Population Review notes that about 50% of all marriages in the US will end in divorce. The United States has the 6th highest divorce rate in the world. Their data says that approximately 12% of all Montanans are currently divorced. The remaining 88% are married, single, or widowed.

Photo by Max Harlynking on Unsplash

The other 50% stay married.

Life insurance provider Coventry Direct recently analyzed marriage data and they found that Montana ranks #6 in the nation for married adults age 55+. They found that 63.54% of Montana men and women over 55 are married.

Get our free mobile app

Image courtesy Coventry Direct

Bad news for late-middle-aged single people in Montana.

There are two ways you can look at their report on marriage. It's awesome that couples later in life are married and have someone to grow old with. That's great. It also means the dating pool for those in their mid 50's and up is pretty small.

As you can see from the graphic (above) a cluster of states in the upper midwest/west all had a high percentage of married couples over 55. With Maine being the lone eastern state with old married people.

POMPIXs

Snowbird states have a higher percent of single seniors.

Not surprisingly, states that are popular for retirement ranked high on the study's list of states with the most divorced persons over 55. Nevada took the top spot, followed by New Mexico, Oregon, Puerto Rico, and Florida. So if you're looking for single cougars or sugar daddies, consider those states a better option for finding true love later in life.