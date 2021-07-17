John Carter Cash and his wife, Ana Cristina Cash, have welcomed their second child. According to a post on social media, the couple welcomed a son named James Kristoffer Cash on Friday (July 16).

Ana Cristina turned to Instagram on Saturday (July 17) to share two adorable photos of the newborn, lying swaddled and with a little stuffed bear placed near him, along with his name and information spelled out on a letterboard behind him. He was born at 9:13AM on Friday weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz.

"My husband @johncartercash and I are proud and delighted to announce the birth of our son," she writes, adding, "Thank you for your support and for respecting our wishes for privacy during this special time as we bond with baby boy."

She concludes with a series of hashtags.

John Carter Cash also turned to social media to share a picture of his newborn son, giving an update on his mother's progress and revealing that he has a healthy appetite:

Little James was born into one of country music's royal families, as John Carter Cash is the only child of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. The spelling of his middle name also appears to be a reference to Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash's close friend and bandmate in the Highwaymen.

John Carter Cash is a singer-songwriter and noted producer for artists including Loretta Lynn. Ana Cristina Cash is also a singer-songwriter. The couple married in October of 2016, and they welcomed their first child, daughter Grace June Cash, in September of 2017. John Carter Cash also has three children from previous relationships; two sons, Jack Ezra and Joseph John, and a daughter, AnnaBelle.

