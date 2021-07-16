Billings Needs to Find Another Way to Fund Safety (Opinion)

I one hundred percent support my local law enforcement. Same for firefighters. Paul and I asked our listeners to donate so that we could write a check to the Billings Police Department for fifty grand to put towards body cameras. And we wrote a check for $10,000 to the Laurel PD for their K-9 unit. But it's time to find a new way to pay for things. It's long past the time for property taxpayers to keep picking up the tab for everything.

According to an article in the Billings Gazette, if it passes, the new safety levy will add about one hundred dollars to the average homeowners' taxes if your house is worth $200,000 dollars. Of course, if your home is worth more than that, you get to pay more. Lucky you.

Remember that we just passed a safety levy last year. I understand that was to just maintain current levels of staffing. That one cost you an additional one hundred, sixty-two dollars per year. On top of all of the other things that the taxpayer is footing the bill for.

What did the city of Billings do with our federal COVID money? How can they possibly be asking for anything additional from us right now?

As I understand it, I don't get to vote on the new restroom that they want to build downtown for the homeless.

I understand paying my share. But the way we do it right now, not everybody does. I have paid far more than my fair share for far too long.

More cops. More firemen. But find a different way to pay for it.